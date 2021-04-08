Burnham-On-Sea motorists have hit out at Somerset County Council after it introduced Spring parking charges along the town’s seafront this week even though more than half of all the payment machines are not working.

New charges came into force as usual at the start of April along Burnham’s Esplanade, but motorists wanting to pay for parking with cash have been left frustrated. Five machines are working, but six machines are out of action.

A spokesman for Somerset County Council, Andrew Doyle, told Burnham-On-Sea.com this week: “We are aware that a number of the pay and display machines are currently not working.”

“Arrangements are in hand to replace some of the machines in the busiest area. Others will be repaired if possible.”

“We would remind drivers that the option for contact-free payment for parking is available by use of the PayByPhone service which has no additional fees payable. Further details are available at www.paybyphone.co.uk.”

The same problem was highlighted in 2019 when many parking payment machines along Burnham’s Esplanade were not working at the start of the season.

One local motorist, James Wotton, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It’s frustrating that many of these machines are in such a poor condition when parking is such a big income generator for the council. The money should be there to repair them!”

Along The Esplanade, the chargeable times are 9am to 6pm daily between 1st April and 30th September.

The charges are: 60 minutes costs 70p, 120 minutes costs £1.40, 180 minutes costs £2.10, and 240 minutes is £3.20.