Burnham-On-Sea MP James Heappey has today (Friday) paid tribute to Prince Philip, HRH Duke of Edinburgh, who has passed away at age 99.

Flags in Burnham and Highbridge have been lowered to half-mast as a mark of respect.

Mr Heappey says: “The death of His Royal Highness, the Duke of Edinburgh is a moment of great sadness for our country, as well as a personal moment of sorrow for Her Majesty the Queen.”

“I know that Somerset residents will join me in sending her and her family our deepest condolences.”

“Through the Duke of Edinburgh award scheme, Prince Philip enriched the lives of countless young people in the Wells constituency.”

“I have met many participants of the scheme when visiting local charities and voluntary groups and no Summer afternoon on the Mendips is complete without bumping into a Duke of Edinburgh expedition trying to navigate their way to their campsite.”

“The Duke of Edinburgh award scheme is an amazing legacy to a great man.”

“I also had the personal privilege of serving in regiments with deep connections to the Duke of Edinburgh and had the honour of meeting him a few times.”

“He was full of pride in our country and boundless in his support for those who serve in our armed forces.”

“He will be deeply missed, but we should celebrate a life well lived.”