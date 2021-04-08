Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre says ‘The Friends of the Princess’ is to become a Charitable Incorporated Organisation and they are on the hunt for a final two trustees.

The Friends of the Princess, originally set up as an unincorporated community group to support and raise funds for the theatre, have adopted a new outlook and taken the decision to create a Charitable Incorporated Organisation foundation model to support the new vision for The Princess Theatre.

For years, The Princess Theatre and Arts Centre has been funded through by Burnham and Highbridge Town Council. This decision by the Friends will allow the theatre the opportunity to cast its net wider and seek funding through other streams, specifically trusts and foundations which support and gift funds to arts charities.

A spokesperson for the Friends told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “This is a very exciting time for the Theatre and the Friends as we make significant changes that will allow us to future-proof the work of The Princess.”

“We are working alongside the new Business Development Officer, Beccy Armory, towards a vision that will see the Theatre produce a much more diverse, exciting and engaging programme. Not only for ticket buyers but all of our community.”

“The Friends require two trustees to incorporate the CIO and develop their role for the future. They are specifically looking to recruit a Chair and Trustees who have a passion for the arts with significant experience in either finance, fundraising and successful bid writing or charitable law.”

Please submit a covering letter explaining why this opportunity appeals to you and what experience, skills and knowledge you would bring to The Friends of the Princess as a Trustee, along with a copy of your CV and a completed Diversity Monitoring form with the Subject line: FOTP Trustee to admin@theprincesstheatre.co.uk