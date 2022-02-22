A clear-up operation is underway in Brean this week after high winds caused a 27-hour power cut and left behind some damage. This caravan at Brean Leisure Park was written off after being damaged in the 80mph winds that swept through the area. However, Brean Leisure Park director Alan House told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “On the whole we fared pretty well and avoided serious damage. One of our older caravans in our storage area caught several of the gusts and rolled over and was written-off.”

“We also had a 27-hour power cut following Friday’s storm until 6pm on Saturday and, as a result, we cancelled our main opening for the new season until Monday. The hard work in getting the park ready for the start of the half-term holiday was disrupted, but safety always comes first.”

“Several roof tiles also came down and a few fences were damaged too but we fared pretty well overall.” He added that Brean Splash and Brean Play have also re-opened after being temporarily closed over the weekend due to the power cut.

Meanwhile, Sarah Horwood at Brean’s Warren Farm added: “We fared quite well through the storm with not too much damage, mainly to roof tiles, skylights, storage boxes and fence panels. We are still tidying up the park and doing repairs as needed.”

Sandy Glade holiday park in Brean is also open again despite the storms causing damage to its clubhouse.

Another Brean resident remarks: “Storms like this are never good, but in some ways it was lucky that the worst of the winds arrived just before the parks were fully open for the half-term or the number of people on the sites would have been higher. Fortunately, no-one was hurt.”