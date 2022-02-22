Highbridge’s Asda supermarket has re-opened after temporaily being closed for much of Monday (February 21st) due to safety concerns in the high winds.

There were concerns about the safety of the large green Asda sign at the front of the store in Caxton Road.

The entrance underneath was taped off and the store was closed to keep customers and staff safe while experts were called to check it.

Several panels on the roof of the store were also damaged during the high winds as storms Franklin and Eunice passed through the area.

A spokesperson for Asda told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Asda took the precautionary measure to close our Highbridge store due to the extreme weather.”

“The safety of our colleagues and customers is our top priority and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The store re-opened at around 7pm on Monday after being shut for much of the day.

High winds have cause disruption across the area in recent days, with power cuts to hundreds of homes and damage across the Burnham-On-Sea area after Friday’s storm.