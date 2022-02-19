A clean-up operation is set to begin after high winds gusting over 80mph from Storm Eunice left a trail of disruption across the Burnham-On-Sea area on Friday.

Power was temporarily cut to thousands of homes across the Burnham area as the gusts of wind of over 80mph swept in. And a lorry was blown over on the M5, closing a carriageway.

The Met Office put in place a rare red weather warning, saying the high winds would create a ‘danger to life’ due to flying debris and other risks.

Photos: How Eunice impacted the Burnham area:

Large waves crashed onto Burnham-On-Sea’s sea wall at high tide, sending plumes of spray onto the seafront as Storm Eunice arrived, but fortunately there was no flooding. Power lines came down in Burnham, Berrow, Lympsham and East Brent and delays to traffic as Western Power Distribution battled the winds to restore supplies.

The front shop signs of Mr Beans cafe in Burnham High Street and F&F Flooring shop in Victoria Street were brought down by the strong winds, as below. Scores of roof tiles were blown off the roof of B&M in Pier Street, leaving broken tiles across the service road behind the store. Power was cut to thousands of homes across Burnham, Highbridge, Berrow, East Brent, Lympsham and the Huntspills. Several local roads were temporarily closed by fallen trees, including Stoddens Lane (pictured below) and Frank Foley Parkway A large limb of a tree at the Vicarage in Burnham’s Rectory Road came down, shutting it temporarily, below Two 40 ft trees uprooted at 164 Berrow Road smashing a shed, greenhouse and fences, pictured below Many fence panels and walls were damaged during Friday’s storm, including in Walrow, Highbridge, pictured below. A yacht at Burnham sailing club slipped its mooring in the strong winds and ended up washed aground on a bank of the River Brue.

A yacht was blown over in the boat yard at Burnham Sailing Club, showing the force of the winds On the M5, a lorry was blown over by the strong cross-winds but fortunately there were no injuries — full story here. Burnham Medical Centre closed after tiles were blown off the roof, making it unsafe for patients and staff. Berrow Medical Centre also closed for safety reasons. They will reopen again on Monday morning as usual.

A tree came down across the road at Pawlett, blocking the main A38 between Burnham and Bridgwater, as below. Burnham’s St Andrew’s Church saw flashing on its roof damaged, as pictured below on the top ridge of the roof. A large tree came down in the back garden of Magnolia House in Burnham’s Manor Road on Friday, landing on part of the roof. The Environment Agency had issued a flood warning for our coastline between Burnham-On-Sea and Berrow, saying flooding was possible for two to three hours either side of the high tide. Flood gates were closed by the agency at the top of Burnham jetty, at Maddock’s Slade, and at the Sailing Club to try and reduce the risk of flooding. Schools were closed for the day, and rubbish and recycling services also halted, and several shops and businesses closed as a safety precuation.

A large old tree came down in Mark, blocking Yarrow Road through the village, pictured below Traffic lights in Burnham and Highbridge were not working at various times during the day due to power cuts, as below. Several street lanterns and banners were damaged along the seafront in Burnham, as below Tiles were blown from buildings onto pavements in several parts of Burnham town centre, pictured below.

A yellow weather warning for more strong winds for the Burnham-On-Sea area is in force this weekend.

Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast