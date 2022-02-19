A special history evening will be held on Thursday March 3rd to mark the 125th anniversary of the beaching of the SS Nornen on Berrow Beach.

Burnham-On-Sea historian John Strickland will give a presentation about the shipwreck, recounting the fateful day when it ran aground.

John says: “Many of us will have walked along the beach and seen the remains of the Nornen. I have always been drawn to her story of why she came here, with the thought that many Berrow people might have a story to tell.”

“It was only after speaking to people that I became drawn into her history and how so many local families were involved.”

“I felt we could not let this anniversary go by without making an illustrated slideshow to share her story – on the very day she was beached here 125 years ago.”

John adds: “We will hear about her crew, the vessel, and the trade she was in; the damage to her from the storms that drove her into the shallows of our beach; the Burnham lifeboat and her crew that went to the rescue and then saving all the crew including their dog and the help and accommodation given to the crew by local families.”

“So, if you have an artefact from this vessel, or a story to tell please bring them along to share with us.”

The evening will start with refreshments from 6.30pm and a presentation will start at 7pm at St Mary’s Church in Berrow.

The story of the Berrow wreck will also be told by BBC Radio Somersetat 8pm on ‘Connected’ on March 1st, 2nd and 3rd. A cut down version of each episode will air on the breakfast show.

Entry to the event will be free but must be pre-booked using this link: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/berrowchurch