The driver of this lorry had a lucky escape after strong winds from Storm Eunice blew his vehicle onto its side on the M5 between Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater on Friday.

The northbound carriageway was closed between junction 22 for Burnham-On-Sea and junction 23 for Bridgwater North at around 12.15pm at the height of the winds.

A Police spokeswoman said: “The driver was fortunately not hurt and managed to escape from the lorry.”

“The lorry was carrying a load of milk and recovering it took some time.”

Two lanes of the M5 northbound were closed to allow recovery and barrier repairs to take place.