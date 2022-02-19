New foster carers are being sought in the Burnham-On-Sea area by an independent fostering agency.

Capstone Foster Care says it is looking for people to join its team and help make a difference to children and young people in the local area.

“If you are over the age of 21 and have a spare room; with full training, support and ongoing career progression, you could be someone who transforms the life of a child,” says spokeswoman Lisa Clarke.

“The pandemic has made many of us re-evaluate what is important in life. For some that re-evaluation has been forced by the loss of a job or a realisation that you are not truly valued in work and for others it might simply be to crave to make a meaningful difference in the world.”

“In either case, by choosing fostering as a career, your life skills, personal skills and passion to help could make a huge difference.”

“It has been reported that children in care in England could hit almost 100,000 by 2025. Research commissioned by county councils said that this would represent a 36% rise over a decade.”

“Becoming a foster carer with Capstone Foster Care takes around four to six months from when you first get in touch to let them know you’re interested in becoming a foster carer to when you are welcomed into the fostering family.”

If fostering is something you’ve considered, there isn’t a better time than now to get in touch.

Who can foster?

There are so many myths around who can and can’t foster. Here are 10 myths busted about fostering.

I don’t own a home

You do not need to own your home – it is very acceptable for it to be a rented property; however, you do have to check with your landlord before applying to become a foster carer and have them provide approval for foster children in their property.

I’m too old or too young to foster

At Capstone Foster Care, we have a lower age limit of 21 but that is mostly about maturity. There is no upper age limit. There are, however, health requirements. If you are in good health, mentally and physically, and have a high energy level, spare room, and the time to meet a child’s needs then you are welcome to apply.

You just need to show you have the experience, ability and dedication to make a difference to a child’s life.

I’m single

Foster carers are not required to be married. They need to have a desire to look after children and young people and help them work toward a brighter future. Single men and women are welcomed and encouraged to become foster carers.

I would love to foster but I’m LGBT+

Of all the components that go into becoming a foster carer, your sexual orientation is not on the list. A person’s sexual orientation or gender identity has no bearing on their ability to provide a loving home for a child or young person.

Any placement is discussed with both the child and the foster parent before it happens and whether you’re male or female, gay or straight, bisexual or transgender it is not an issue…

I want to foster but don’t want to give up work

Working alongside fostering is possible – however, fostering is often considered a full-time job, so if you want to remain in your current job, this will need to be assessed during the application process. For example, if you are fostering as a couple and one person remains working while the other takes care of the children, this may be acceptable – depending on your circumstances.

I don’t have my own children so don’t have the experience to foster a child

Experience is not required to be a foster parent. Not everyone has children. This does not mean that you don’t have all the necessary mental, physical, and emotional equipment necessary to foster a child.

I have pets, so I can’t become a foster carer

Pets are considered therapy pals for children in care so the first response to this myth is that you can become a foster carer if you have pets, providing they are assessed to be safe.

I am disabled so cannot take care of a foster child

Not all disabilities disqualify you from fostering. While there is an emphasis on good health for foster carers, disabilities are not necessarily disqualifiers. If fostering will not put your health at risk, a disability will not prevent you from being a foster parent. There are expectations that must be met and if you can perform typical daily activities and attend necessary meetings, your disability will not be a preventative factor in fostering.

I have children of my own

Your ability to provide the care that your child/ren requires and that the foster child needs will be considered. It is important that you are not overwhelmed and that neither your children nor the child in care is left wanting, or needing, more attention and care than you can provide.

It will take too long to be approved as a Foster Parent

Visit www.capstonefostercare.co.uk for further information about fostering, or alternatively, call on 0800 012 4004.