Police closed a Burnham-On-Sea town centre street this afternoon (Saturday) as a safety precaution after tiles were seen falling from a roof onto the pavement below.

Cross Street was closed for over an hour by Police, as pictured here, to keep pedestrians at a safe distance while a roofer was called to make the property safe.

Police closed the road at both ends, allowing only access to nearby residents.

It comes after more strong winds today following Friday’s Storm Eunice, which caused disruption across the Burnham-On-Sea area.