A ceremony has been held in the village of Mark near Burnham-On-Sea to unveil a new willow tree which has been planted to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The unveiling by Mark’s Vicar, the Rev. Christine Judson, took place on the village’s Jubilee Green following a litter pick around the village.

A spokesperson says: “Mark Parish Council has held a successful litter pick around the village when they were helped by residents, members of the Parish Council, and several volunteers from the National Grid community team, who very kindly provided bacon baps to help send us on our way.”

“Everyone worked really hard to clear the village of litter – it was quite staggering the number of bags of rubbish which were collected, and we now have a pristine village!”

“One of the people helping was our Vicar, the Rev. Christine Judson. She was quite happy to come and help so she was asked if she would clear rubbish from around the Church and in the Cemetry, something she was quite prepared to do and came back to the Village Hall at the end of the morning with several bags of litter.”

“At the end of the litter pick, the Rev. Chris came with us all to bless the Parish Council’s willow tree which has been planted on Jubilee Green to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The chestnut trees on Jubilee Green were planted in 1935 to commemorate King George V’s Silver Jubilee so the Parish Council felt it was right that our commemorative tree should be there as well.”

“So, in brilliant sunshine the Rev. Chris blessed the tree with several of those who had been litter picking watching on. She had written a beautiful prayer as the Blessing so it was a lovely occasion, with the field opposite full of lambs, and we are sure with quite a few passing motorists wondering what was going on!”

“The Parish Council are quite sure that this special blessing will help the tree grow to a large size and be a wonderful memory of this very special Platinum Jubilee year of 2022 for parishioners to look at in years to come.”