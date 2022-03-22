Two stranded vehicles stuck in soft sand on Brean beach have become the first to be rescued of the new holiday season.

Good weather during the past few days led to many motorists flocking to beaches at Brean and Berrow where parking is allowed – and two vehicles become stuck.

As pictured here, a black Mini Cooper was pulled out of the soft sand by a friendly local resident using a Land Rover on Sunday (March 20th).

The motorist was visiting the beach on a Bristol on a day trip when their car wheels got stuck.

Separately, a campervan also got into difficulty on Brean beach and needed to be pulled free before the high tide.