Cheddar Gorge named one of UK’s most scenic summer road trip destinations

Cheddar Gorge has been named one of most scenic summer destinations in the UK by to a new report published this month.

The new report published from travel group Away Resorts highlights five UK road trips that offer “unforgettable journeys through the heart of Britain’s natural beauty.”

Cheddar Gorge stands out on the list, praised for its dramatic limestone cliffs that rise up to 137 metres and picturesque countryside vistas.

Top 5 Most Scenic UK Road Trips

According to the Away Resorts list, the most scenic UK summer drives are:

North Coast 500, Scotland Cheddar Gorge, Somerset Kirkstone Pass, Cumbria Atlantic Highway, Cornwall & Devon Snake Pass, Peak District

With over 70 per cent of Gen Z travellers planning spontaneous road trips before September, Somerset businesses are expecting a seasonal uplift. Local accommodation providers say interest in the area has grown following viral travel content featuring the gorge.

Away Resorts cited the UK’s increasingly unpredictable summer weather—ranging from heatwaves to sudden thunderstorms—as a factor driving interest in flexible, vehicle-based travel.

Their spokesperson noted: “The beauty of a leisurely scenic drive lies in its adaptability… These routes offer the freedom to roam, making them ideal for a relaxed and memorable summer escape.”