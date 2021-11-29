Tickets are on sale for a travelling circus in Brent Knoll with shows due to be performed from December 10th until January 2nd.

Circus Funtasia has brought the ‘The Great Christmas Circus’ to Sanders Garden Centre in Brent Knoll.

A spokesman says: “Back by popular demand, prepare to be mesmerised by spinning fairies, Argentinian nutcrackers and laugh-out-loud festive comedy.”

“Plus you’ll be blown away by fire breathers, aerialists and the heart stopping wheel of death! This one-hour show is jam-packed with festive fun for all the family.”

Performing daily from December 10th until January 2nd, tickets are available at www.circusfuntasia.co.uk or for more information call 07706 168 507.

Shows are scheduled on Friday 10th 5.30pm; Saturday 11 1pm 3pm; Sunday 12 1pm 3pm; Monday 13 5.30pm; Tuesday 14 5.30pm; Wednesday 15 5.30pm; Thursday 16 5.30pm; Friday 17 5.30pm; Saturday 18 1pm 3pm; Sunday 19 1pm 3pm; Monday 20 1pm 3pm; Tuesday 21 1pm 3pm; Wednesday 22 1pm 3pm; Thursday 23 1pm 3pm; Friday 24 1pm 3pm; Saturday 25 Off; Sunday 26 3pm; Monday 27 1pm 3pm; Tuesday 28 1pm 3pm; Wednesday 29 1pm 3pm; Thursday 30 1pm 3pm; Friday 31 1pm 3pm; Saturday 1 1pm 3pm; Sunday 2 1pm 3pm.

For more details on tickets and times, click here.