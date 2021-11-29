An easyJet Airbus A320 made an emergency landing at Bristol Airport on Sunday afternoon (November 28th) after diverting while over the Bristol Channel.

The aircraft was scheduled to fly from Jersey to Glasgow, but instead the Flight Radar app tracked it diverting over the Bristol Channel towards Bristol Airport at around 4pm.

One local person near Weston, Richard Walker, said online that the plane flew over him “making a very loud whining noise” on its way to Bristol Airport.

The plane had departed Jersey, Saint Helier, at 3.21pm, before making the emergency landing at around 4pm.

A Facebook page called ‘7700 Aircraft emergency alerts’ said: “EasyJet flight U29816 from Jersey to Glasgow declared emergency and squawking 7700. Flight U29826 is currently diverting to Bristol Airport.”

“Witnesses have heard an unusual noise coming from the aircraft. RAT (Ram Air Turbine) has been deployed which could suggest an electrical problem on board.”

The diverted plane touched down at Bristol without incident.

A ram air turbine is a small wind turbine that is connected to a hydraulic pump, or electrical generator, installed in an aircraft and used as a power source, generating power from the airstream due to the speed of the aircraft.