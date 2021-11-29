Huntspill and Highbridge Scout Group are set to re-launch their popular low-cost Christmas card delivery service across the Burnham-On-Sea area.
The service, starting on December 1st, has been provided by the group for over 30 years and is a key fundraiser, requiring hours of work by the Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and their parents, as well as a group of helpers.
Cards are delivered to East Huntspill, West Huntspill, Highbridge, Burnham-On-Sea, Berrow, Brean and Pawlett at a cost of just 25p per card.
“This is one of our biggest fundraising events that we hold and were disappointed not to have done it last year due to the pandemic,” says a spokeswoman. “The cards will be delivered by Beavers, Cubs and Scouts before Christmas day.”
Scouts Christmas post boxes in Burnham area:
- Thomas’ Shoes, Burnham-on-Sea TA8 1PE
- Westcoast Estate Agents, Burnham-on-Sea TA8 1PA
- Berrow Church, Coast Road, Berrow TA8 2NF
- Westcroft Eggs & Farm Shop, Red Road, Berrow TA8 2LY
- Asda, Highbridge TA9 3BX
- Burnham Road Stores, Highbridge TA9 3EG
- Proper Job, Highbridge TA9 3BN
- Snippers Barbers, Highbridge TA9 3AE
- St John’s Church, Highbridge TA9 3HS
- Crossways Inn, West Huntspill TA9 3RA
- Clucky Moo, North Farm, Pawlett TA6 4RT
- Bloomfields Flower Barn, East Huntspill TA9 3NS
- Court Farm Butchers, Puriton TA7 8BW
- St Andrews Church, Burnham TA8 1AW
Posting dates: 1st – 16th December 2021. Price: 25p per card. Please place money in box with cards. Required details: Name, address and postcode on envelope.