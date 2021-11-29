Huntspill and Highbridge Scout Group are set to re-launch their popular low-cost Christmas card delivery service across the Burnham-On-Sea area.

The service, starting on December 1st, has been provided by the group for over 30 years and is a key fundraiser, requiring hours of work by the Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and their parents, as well as a group of helpers.

Cards are delivered to East Huntspill, West Huntspill, Highbridge, Burnham-On-Sea, Berrow, Brean and Pawlett at a cost of just 25p per card.

“This is one of our biggest fundraising events that we hold and were disappointed not to have done it last year due to the pandemic,” says a spokeswoman. “The cards will be delivered by Beavers, Cubs and Scouts before Christmas day.”

Scouts Christmas post boxes in Burnham area:

Post your local Christmas cards in the collection box at the following locations…

Thomas’ Shoes, Burnham-on-Sea TA8 1PE

Westcoast Estate Agents, Burnham-on-Sea TA8 1PA

Berrow Church, Coast Road, Berrow TA8 2NF

Westcroft Eggs & Farm Shop, Red Road, Berrow TA8 2LY

Asda, Highbridge TA9 3BX

Burnham Road Stores, Highbridge TA9 3EG

Proper Job, Highbridge TA9 3BN

Snippers Barbers, Highbridge TA9 3AE

St John’s Church, Highbridge TA9 3HS

Crossways Inn, West Huntspill TA9 3RA

Clucky Moo, North Farm, Pawlett TA6 4RT

Bloomfields Flower Barn, East Huntspill TA9 3NS

Court Farm Butchers, Puriton TA7 8BW

St Andrews Church, Burnham TA8 1AW

Posting dates: 1st – 16th December 2021. Price: 25p per card. Please place money in box with cards. Required details: Name, address and postcode on envelope.