Tickets are on sale for a travelling circus which opens today in Brent Knoll until January 3rd, 2021.

Circus Funtasia has brought the ‘The Great Christmas Circus’ to Sanders Garden Centre in Brent Knoll with extra Covid safety measures in place.

One of the organisers, Antonio Candela, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Forget the worries of the outside world and step into a magical Christmas extravaganza.”

“From magical fairies and juggling elves to incredible stunts, this Covid secure production will entertain and amaze all ages, keeping the whole family happy and safe in a real-life Big Top.”

“There is something for everyone to enjoy with jaw-dropping acts including the wheel of death and an upside down ‘skywalking’ fairy, sprinkled with LOL comedy from our very own ‘Geek’ and his sidekick.”

Tracy Jones, Ringmistress, adds: “Not for the faint hearted, these acts will liven up those dark winter evenings.”

“There is much more to be seen including dazzling hula hoops, daredevil fire foot juggling and a touch of panto magic from our quick changing Genie.”

“Our festive heated big top welcomes you into the magical atmosphere, with all the traditional circus treats on sale.”

“This will be an afternoon of live entertainment to bring a much needed Christmas cheer to the end of your year.”

The winners of our recent contest to win tickets were: Helen Collins, Theresa Brookes, Georgi Tudor and Vivien Evans.

For details on tickets and times, please click here.