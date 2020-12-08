Burnham-On-Sea’s Victoria Hotel is set to hold a Christmas lights switch-on event this Friday (December 11th) with a special visit from Father Christmas.

The event will be held from 4.30pm to 7.30pm wit Santa handing out free presents to children during the run-up to the Christmas tree being lit at around 7.30pm.

The hotel has received hundreds of pounds of donations during recent weeks for the new 17ft tree and decorations, as reported here, and it is now in place ready to be illuminated for the festive season.

Hotel landlord Ryan Andress told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are looking forward to lighting up the tree this week – there will be presents for children and a chance to meet Santa.”

“If your children want to meet Santa, they need to be booked in by Wednesday at the latest – places are filling up fast. This is free. Any child booked in will receive a present. This is on a first-come-first-served basis with limited spaces.”

“The timeslots with Santa need to be booked in advance by Wednesday – they are filling up fast and can be reserved by texting 07305449236 or calling 01278 783213.”

“Our thanks go to Burnham Lions for their support, plus the local community and businesses for donations.”

“Visitors will also be able to buy £2 baubles to hang on the tree from Friday in memory of loved ones.”

“We will be fundraising for BARB this Christmas, which has had a difficult year with no fundraising possible during the pandemic and the loss of the Trinity Close Christmas lights fundraising. They are a great local charity who do amazing work along our coastline.”

Social distancing and face masks will be required to keep everyone safe.