Staff and residents at Priory Court Care & Nursing Home in Burnham-On-Sea are preparing to celebrate Christmas a little differently this year.

The care home says staff are doing everything they can to ensure the season of goodwill prevails and residents have the opportunity to make the most of the festivities.

“Residents have been getting creative and making decorations for their home,” says a spokesman.

“The crafting sessions have been a great opportunity to reminisce about Christmas in years gone by, as well as decorate the home.”

“Staff will be entering the residents’ creations in the Country Court ‘Deck the halls Creative Christmas Competition’.”

Throughout December, residents across the group’s 33 homes are taking part in weekly festive events from baking to making decorations and singing carols, with a prize of a new year party for the home that makes the best overall effort.

Residents at Priory Court enjoyed a baking session this week where they making traditional mince pies.

Priory Court is also taking part in a Christmas Message Exchange, recently featured here.

“We have invited schools, pre-schools and other community groups in Burnham-On-Sea to send our residents a Christmas message,” says Activity Coordinator Rachel Latimer.

“As we are not able to invite the community into our home this year, we thought this would be a great way to exchange Christmas wishes. We’ve already received some beautiful cards from local school children, so we’ve been busy making cards to send back.”

The Hospitality Team at Priory Court has been at the heart of the Christmas preparations with plans for the big day well underway.

“We’ve been consulting with the residents about our Christmas Day menu,” adds Robert Luxton, Chef Manager at Priory Court Care & Nursing Home.

“We want to ensure that there is something for everyone to enjoy, whether they prefer a traditional roast turkey or something a little bit different.”

“Food is such a big part of any Christmas celebration; it’s a day when everyone’s favourite dishes are on the menu, and all tastes and preferences catered for.”

In line with new government guidelines, residents will be able to see visitors to Priory Court in their new COVID-safe visitors’ areas. Visits are following the current government guidance and have been a welcome return to the home.

Between each visit, the whole area is sanitised and prepared for the next visitor.

“Our residents have enjoyed seeing their loved ones again,” says Vimal Samuel, Home Manager. “It’s so important for people’s wellbeing, especially at this time of year.”

Traditionally Christmas is an opportunity for Country Court directors to visit Priory Court Care Home to say ‘thank you’ in-person to staff teams for all their hard work and to celebrate with their Staff Awards.

This year the Awards will be going ahead virtually; with nominations made online, the judges have reviewed the entries and will be announcing the winners in a series of virtual award ceremonies later in December.

“The Country Court Board of Directors will be taking the opportunity to say thank you to all staff for their hard work during 2020. This year, more than ever, the staff family has pulled together, supporting each other and our residents. We are delighted to reward their efforts”, adds Alykhan Kachra, Co-CEO.