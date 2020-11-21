The landlord of Burnham-On-Sea’s Victoria Hotel has thanked the community for their support in giving enough funds for a new Christmas tree to be bought.

The pub has received £800 of donations over the past week to fund a new 17ft tree, which arrived on Friday (November 20th), as pictured here.

It comes after the Town Council announced this week that it had decided to position its main town tree outside The Princess Theatre this year instead of outside the hotel, explaining that it needs to “exercise caution when using public money to support a business.”

Hotel landlord Ryan Andress told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “A massive thank you goes to all those local people who have got in contact and supported us. We are delighted to have the tree in place to be able to keep the long-running tradition of having a tree going.”

He added that the hotel will be decorating the tree during the next days and then lighting it up when the lockdwon ends and the hotel is able to re-open in early December.

Ryan adds: “We will be fundraising for BARB this Christmas, which has had a difficult year with no fundraising during the pandemic and the loss of the Trinity Close Christmas lights fundraising. They are a great local cause that do amazing work along our coastline.”

He added: “We thank the group of helpers who made it all possible – Keiran Taylor, Matt Gill, Simon Curtis and Burnham Chamber of Trade, Jason Strutt and Langford Lakes Chrismas Tree Farm for delivering the tree at short notice.”