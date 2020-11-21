Dozens of residents in Berrow are still without internet access after a car crashed into a roadside exchange box last weekend.

The collision in Berrow Road, reported here, has caused disruption to internet services in the surrounding area.

An Openreach spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Our engineers have been working hard to repair a cabinet on Berrow Road which was hit by a car and seriously damaged in the early hours of last Saturday morning, affecting broadband service for dozens of customers.”

“We attended and made the area safe but there’s a lot of work to do.”

“We are working closely with our partner electricity company and hope to commence work tomorrow to re-shell the cabinet and restore power.”

“We understand how frustrating this must be for anyone is affected; we encourage anyone experiencing any disruption with their phone or broadband service to report it to their service provider who will then inform us.”