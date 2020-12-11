Families of local school pupils in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are being advised that help is available toward the cost of children’s meals over Christmas for those suffering hardship due to the Covid pandemic.

Somerset County Council has issued advice this week on where to go for help for families in need of assistance during the festive season.

Support for families is available: schools and colleges will receive £30 funding for every child who qualifies for free school meals, which will provide £15 per week of support over the Christmas Holidays.

Families apply to their relevant school. For King Alfred School, parents need to have made contact by 16th December 2020. Parents should contact the school direct, advising that they would like a call about the Somerset Covid support for families. Each school has been given a limited amount of money.

For early years pupils, help is available for under 4s at healthystart.nhs.uk. Families with children over 16 who are not in education, employment or training can access food support by emailing somersetworks@somerset.gov.uk

Meanwhile, the Somerset Coronavirus helpline is also available on 0300 790 6275 for help with food, prescriptions, housing, financial support, employment, emotional support, transport, waste and more.

Village agents can also provide confidential practical community based solutions for food and other support via somersetagents.org Carers of any age in need of support can also phone 0800 3168 600 for help.

Mindline is available for anyone with concerns around mental health issues and emotional wellbeing via 01823 276 892.