A circus is coming to Highbridge’s Oaktree Arena for a three-day visit this coming weekend – and has a number of Covid-19 safety measures in place.

Cirus Wonderland will be setting up a big top for three days of performances from Friday 14th August to Sunday 16th August.

Performances will take place on Friday at 7pm, Saturday at 2pm and 5pm, and Sunday at 2pm.

A spokesman says extra Covid safety measures are in place, explaining: “Circus Wonderland is committed to keeping our audiences, staff and performers safe during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“Social distancing measures will be in place inside our Big Top with a one way system and reduced seating capacity. Families will be allowed to sit together, but please wear face masks and maintain a one metre plus distance from others. We also ask our audience to avoid raising their voices, shouting or cheering.”

“Extra cleaning measures will be in operation before each performance, sanitisation points will be provided, and the side wallings of the Big Top will be lifted to allow increased ventilation. We hope that these new safety measures will ensure that you and your family can still enjoy the magic and wonder of our show.”

Tickets on the first night are priced £7 for any age, any seat. After that, ringside adult seats are £20, while children and seniors are £18. Grandstand seats are £18 and children and seniors are £16. Child tickets are for ages 2 -16. Kids under two years go free but must sit on a parent’s lap. See money-off offers here and ticket sales here.