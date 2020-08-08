Burnham-On-Sea Library has re-started a limited service to the public this week, with new hours and extra Covid safety measures.

The library in Princess Street has embarked on the initial stage of a ‘phased re-opening’ by providing a simple service from its lobby.

Nathan Crook, Burnham Library Supervisor, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are not offering browsing – customers aren’t allowed into the building to browse.”

“We also are not offering photocopying, or lift access to the first floor to access the computers, and there is no toilet access for anyone other than staff.”

“We are offering the collection of pre-ordered books, talking books and DVDs – pre-selected by staff for collection at a later date via ‘Order & Collect’ service – with forms available at the library or online.”

“We are also offering a four-week loan period for all items with no charges. We are also open for the return of books, DVDs and talking books.””

“There is also a reduced number of public network computers for up to one hour per day (with prior booking necessary via 0300 123 2224, by email, or at the library). These are reduced sessions and there will be no drop-in sessions.”

The library’s revised hours are Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10am-4pm with Wednesdays and Saturdays open from 10am-1pm.