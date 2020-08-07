Beachgoers in Burnham, Berrow and Brean have been urged to keep safe when they visit local beaches during this weekend’s hot weather.

Temperatures are predicted to peak on Saturday and Sunday – and into early next week – reaching the low 30s.

The RNLI has called on beachgoers to follow water safety advice and check local tide times and warning signs to keep safe.

Busy beaches that could risk people forgetting that coronavirus remains a threat, says Public Health England.

“Current guidance for England continues to limit social gatherings. You can meet in social gatherings of up to two households (including your support bubble) indoors and outdoors, while up to six people from different households can meet outdoors only,” says a spokesperson.

Steve Instance, water safety lead in the South West for the RNLI said, “Of course we have got beautiful weather this weekend and people will want to be down at the beach. But it is hot and sunny weekends like this when we do unfortunately see tragedy.”

“So, we are urging people if you’re going to a beach, please choose a lifeguarded beach and look out for the red and yellow flags.”