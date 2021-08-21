Flying enthusiasts from the Burnham-On-Sea area are this weekend taking part in a two-day festival at Middlezoy Aerodrome near Bridgwater.

The Wings and Wheels event is being held on Saturday August 21st and Sunday August 22nd from 10am-5pm and includes a display of vintage and classic aeroplanes plus WW1 fighters.

There are also displays of classic cars and motorbikes plus scale aircraft models, plus refreshments and children’s entertainment.

Adults are charged £10 on the door and under 16s, accompanied by an adult, are admitted free. Middlezoy Aerodrome aerodrome is four miles east of Bridgwater at postcode TA7 0JS.

 

 
