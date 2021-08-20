The owners of Burnham-On-Sea’s popular cinema are set to open a new three-screen cinema complex in Minehead early next year.

Pat Scott and his wife Beryl, who have run Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Cinema for 16 years and another cinema in Frome, plan to open their new Minehead cinema in a former discount store early in 2022, they have confirmed this week.

At the moment, Minehead residents have to travel to Taunton or Bridgwater to watch the latest films.

Planning permission was granted in September 2019 to turn the derelict former Lifestyle Warehouse discount store next to the Regal Theatre into a family entertainment centre with three cinema screens, one for an audience of 112 people and two for 60 people each.

Building work started in January 2020 and the project – to be called The Avenue Cinema – was scheduled to open last Easter but the work was held up by the Covid pandemic.

“We will be resuming work in September and plan to open the cinema by February next year,” says Pat.

“The major structural work on the exterior of the Minehead building has been completed and now we have to do the interior work. Had it not been for the pandemic we would have been up and running by now.”

“I can’t wait for the work to be done and to get the place opened.”

“We have had wonderful support from the town. People say Minehead needs a commercial cinema for both residents and tourists. It could bring new life to Minehead and I have been dreaming of doing that for a long time.”

Pat adds that his cinemas in Burnham-On-Sea and Frome have been “well supported” since reopening after the restrictions were lifted.

He adds that he hopes the debut of a new James Bond movie in September is expected to boost audience numbers.

“The film has been postponed several times due to the pandemic so we hope it finally gets released — there is a lot of interest in it.”