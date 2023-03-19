An interactive training event is to be held in Burnham-On-Sea for local organisations to hear more about how the community can adapt to climate change.

The free event by Somerset Wildlife Trust and other agencies will be held on Tuesday 21st March from 7.30pm to 9.30pm at The Princess Theatre in Burnham’s Princess Street.

“Climate change is already affecting Somerset, with floods hitting some communities and heat waves affecting people’s health,” says a spokesman.

“The good news is there are lots of ways we can Act to Adapt, making us, and our community spaces, better prepared for the changing climate.”

“Join our climate adaptation experts at this free event, where you will be trained to create a climate adaptation plan with your community.”

In this interactive training event, the Adapting the Levels project team will:

Share the latest climate change projections for Somerset and outline the need for adaptation

Introduce the new Community Climate Adaptation Toolkit; designed to support positive action

Train you to use the Toolkit with your community, creating your own bespoke adaptation plans

This is a free event for anyone who wants to take action on climate change.

“Please join if you are from a parish or town council, local environment, climate or flood group or just want to learn more and make a difference.”

Book a free place at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/climate-adaptation-training-burnham-on-sea-tickets-570745845187