A colourful cloud rainbow was photographed forming in the sky over Burnham-On-Sea beach on Thursday evening (July 1st).

Also known as iridescent clouds, the weather phenomenon occurs when sunlight diffracts off water droplets in the atmosphere.

The recipe for these sights is pretty simple: like common cloud-to-ground rainbows, iridescent clouds usually accompany showers of rain.

“It was an impressive sight in the sky over the lighthouse that lasted for no longer than a minute before the sun was obscured by clouds and the formation disappeared,” the reader told Burnham-On-Sea.com.