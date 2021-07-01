A local cyclist has ridden a penny-farthing 205 miles across the country in a day from the east coast of Southern England to Burnham-On-Sea to raise funds for the RSPCA.

Bruce Walsh took on the challenge during the recent Chase the Sun bike ride in support of the RSPCA.

He was riding with fellow cyclists Issy Pritchard, Tracey Pritchard, Gary Payne, Hamish Pringle and Christopher Musgrave-Brown as a team.

They cycled from the east coast of Southern England as the sun rose and didn’t stop until the sea was seen again before sunset, 205 miles to the west in Burnham-On-Sea.

Bruce Walsh was the brave participant who carried out the challenge on a penny-farthing for the RSPCA.

He told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “If we learn how to look after animals, it will be a big step towards looking after the world around us. If riding a penny farthing draws attention to that, it was worth every hill!”

And Tracey Pritchard, who works as Director of Engagement and Income Generation at the animal charity, signed herself, her partner Bruce, her daughter Issy, and their friends up to the challenge to raise money.

Tracey, who lives in Cheddar, adds: “The RSPCA is a charity which is close to my heart and I now have the pleasure of working for the RSPCA too! I wanted to take on this challenge to raise some much needed funds for the RSPCA.”

“The RSPCA deals with some of the worst cases of neglect and cruelty and relies on generous supporters to continue to rescue animals who need us the most so I know just how important fundraising events like these are.”

To join others in supporting ‘Team Animal’, see their fundraising page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/teamanimal