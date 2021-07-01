The family of a “much-loved” dad who died in a crash on the M5 have paid tribute to him.

Dalius Jensauskis, 27, died after a crash on the motorway near Bridgwater at around 4am on Saturday 27th June, which caused long tailbacks to Burnham-On-Sea.

He leaves behind his wife Ingrida Jensauskiene and twin daughters Akvile and Kamile, aged seven.

Ingrida said: “We are devastated by our loss. A much-loved father and husband, Dalius will be missed every day.”

Dalius, from Peterborough, was the passenger in a black Audi involved in a single-vehicle collision and sadly died at the scene.

A man in his 30s who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving in connection with the collision remains released under investigation while police enquiries continue.

A police spokesperson says: “If you were travelling along on the M5 between junctions 24 for Bridgwater and 25 for Taunton at the time and witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage which could help the investigation, call 101 quoting reference 5221142767.”