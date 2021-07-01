Walk-in Covid jabs are available today (Friday) in Burnham-On-Sea.

Burnham’s Day Lewis Pharmacy will be offering walk-in vaccinations today (Friday, July 2nd) at the BASC Ground in Stoddens Road (TA8 2BS) from 8am-8pm (with a lunch break from 13:30-14:30) for over 40’s first and second jabs. After 2.30pm, spare AstraZeneca jabs are available. On Saturday between 3-5pm, Pfizer walk-in jabs will be available.

New data shows seven million vaccinations have now been given in the South West, but around 230,000 over 50s in the South West are yet to receive the life-saving Covid-19 vaccination – a number that equates to population of Plymouth.

Health bosses in the region are calling on those to protect themselves, their loved ones and their local community by booking a vaccination appointment, using the online booking system, calling NHS 119 or attending a walk-in clinic in the area.

Dr Michael Marsh, NHS England and NHS Improvement South West Medical Director, says: “The biggest vaccination programme in the history of the NHS is now on the home straight but there is still work to do. “We have made fantastic progress but the call to come forward remains as important as it did in the early weeks of the vaccination programme.”

“We need people to book their first appointment and subsequently ensure they receive both doses of the vaccine in order for them to gain the maximum protection and allow us to return to normal life as quickly as possible.”

Elizabeth O’Mahony, Regional Director of NHS England and NHS Improvement South West, adds: “Over three million people in the region are now fully vaccinated and have received the maximum protection from the deadly infection.”

“We need everyone else to play their part and get vaccinated so we can return to normal life – it never has been easier to book an appointment.”