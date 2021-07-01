A fundraising plant sale is set to be held in Burnham-On-Sea this Saturday (July 3rd).

The event will be held in aid of Burnham-On-Sea Flower Club at 31 Cross Street in Burnham, which is accessed from the rear of the Oxford Street car park.

“There will be excellent plants at very reasonable prices to raise funds for the club,” says organiser Sian Vowles. “Don’t miss out on this great chance to stock your gardens for less!”

The sale will be held from 11am-1pm with all welcome. There will also be a Body Shop at Home stall and a stall selling infusion candles.