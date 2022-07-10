Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards were called to Berrow beach on Friday evening (July 8th) amid concern for the welfare of a person in the sea at low tide.

Coastguards were called to the beach just befoire 6.30pm after two beach walkers raised the alarm.

A Burnham Coastguard spokesman said: “On Friday evening we were tasked to Brean Beach after a couple reported a person in the water a fair way out due to the low tide. They raised the alarm as he looked like he had entered the water.”

“As we were alerted and making our way to Brean the couple kept an eye out and watched as the person left the water and started a slow walk back through mud that went up to their knees.”

“As we arrived the person was making it back to safe standing. We liaised with the couple who had rightly called it in and they apologised as they felt they had wasted our time. It’s never a waste of time to respond as you never know the intentions of the person at risk.”

“After thanking the vigilant couple, we headed off to give some safety advice before returning to station. If you are concerned about a fellow beach users safety then it is never a waste of time – dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”