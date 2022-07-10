Burnham-On-Sea and District Pantomime Society is seeking local people to take part in a fun-filled performance of Dick Whittington in January 2023.

Auditions are set to get underway on Sunday 17th July from 6.45pm and Monday 18th July from 7pm at The Princess Theatre in Princess Street, Burnham-On-Sea.

The group’s Gavin Holman says: “All are welcome: Children who are in Year 1 at the time of the show for the junior chorus – parents will need to become members of the Society. The junior chorus auditions will be held on Sunday at 6.45pm onwards. ​Children who are in Year 7 at time of the show can be in the senior chorus.”

“All ages are welcome – there is no upper age limit. Come along and join your local Pantomime Society!”

The long-running society performed Sleeping Beauty in January this year, as we reported here – several of the cast are pictured above.