Tributes have been paid to a community-spirited Burnham-On-Sea pensioner who has passed away at age 91.

Keith Miles was a well-known member of the Burnham branch of the University of the Third Age (U3A) and started several popular groups with his wife Mary in the 1990s and 2000s.

The couple moved to Burnham-On-Sea in 1991 where they threw themselves into local community affairs.

Keith was a stalwart of the U3A Choir and founded the Concert Party and the Local History Group, whilst Mary also continued her previous work with Sounds and Voices for the blind and was secretary to the Community Centre, being presented with a Civic Award a few years ago.

Unfortunately, Keith had to curb activities in 2016 following a heart attack when he became the oldest person ever to have a triple heart bypass operation in Bristol.

He was known as always having time to help and advise others, giving up his time freely without hesitation and for his general sense of fun. He also helped many local organisations in his capacity as a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

After his wife and family, Keith’s main love was a toss up between music and cricket, especially Somerset, and history.

Keith is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary, son Andrew and his wife, grandchildren Iain, Dafydd and Natasha and 6 great grandchildren.

His funeral will be held at Sedgemoor Crematorium on Wednesday 20th July at 2pm followed by a reception at The Red Cow in Brent Knoll and those who knew him are invited to attend.

The family has requested that flowers should be from close family only and that no dark colours are to be worn, Somerset cricket colours being most preferred.