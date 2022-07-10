Hundreds of young football players took part in a special summer football festival in Highbridge at the weekend.

Over 60 teams from across the region competed in the event, organised by Burnbridge Wanderers and hosted at King Alfred School Academy.

Darrel Conibeer, Chair of Burnbridge Wanderers, said: “It was the first time for three years that we’ve been able to hold the festival due to the pandemic.”

“There was a great turnout of teams – from Wellington to Bristol – and it was a fun atmosphere with and everyone who took part going away with a medal.”