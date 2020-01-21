The cod fishing season has got off to a mainly slow start in Burnham-On-Sea but these were two of the best catches made by anglers during an event on Sunday (January 19th).

Martin Quinn, right, reeled in a 10lb 7oz catch from the waters off Hinkley Point from his boat Ultra White.

“There have been a few good catches to start to the year but generally cod numbers are well down on what they used to be,” said Martin, a long-time fisherman in Burnham.

Anthony Georgiou also reeled in a 3lb 11oz cod during the day-long sea fishing event in the Bristol Channel. Both are pictured below.