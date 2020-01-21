Somerset’s public health leaders and family doctors have this week advised the elderly and people living with long-term health conditions in the Burnham-On-Sea area to keep warm as the cold snap continues.

Cold weather can make some health problems worse and even lead to serious complications, especially if you are 65 or older, says Somerset Clinical Commissioning Group (SCCG).

Dr Ed Ford, Chairman of the group, says: “In order to keep well this winter, please make sure that you stay warm. If you are going outside, make sure you dress appropriately and wear lots of layers. If indoors, make sure that you keep your heating to the right temperature; heating your home to at least 18°C in winter poses minimal risk to your health when you are wearing suitable clothing. Having regular hot drinks and meals can also help keep you warm.”

Dr Ford added: “If there is anyone you know who might be at special risk, such as an elderly or disabled neighbour living alone, check in on them at regular intervals and make sure they know what to do to stay warm and well, and their home is well stocked with food and medications.

“If you do become unwell, your local pharmacist can give you treatment advice for a range of minor illnesses. They will also tell you if you need to see a doctor. So see a pharmacist at the first sign of a winter illness, even if it’s just a cough or a cold. The sooner you get advice, the sooner you are likely to get better. If you are worried about your health or that of somebody else and don’t know what to do, ring NHS 111.”

Cllr Christine Lawrence, Somerset County Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Health and Wellbeing, adds: “Cold weather can affect both physical and mental health, and severe cold snaps can have dramatic effects on everyday life, especially for people who are already vulnerable because of their age, illness or disability.”

“A good way to protect yourself against illness is to make sure you’ve had your flu jab this year – it’s free for over 65s, people living in a care or residential home, pregnant women and people living with a long term condition. Just ask at your local pharmacy or GP practice for further advice.”

Tips for staying warm and well: