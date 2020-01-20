Emergency services were called to Watchfield, near Highbridge, on Saturday evening (January 18th) after a sudden death.

A Police spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Emergency services were called to an address in the Watchfield area at 11.30pm following the sudden death of a woman.”

“The death is not being treated as suspicious. We’re now carrying out enquiries on behalf of the Coroner’s Office.”

“Our thoughts are with the woman’s family at this difficult time.”

Police and fire crews were also called to the scene on Saturday evening.