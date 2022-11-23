Two community-spirited Burnham-On-Sea residents who run the town’s Foodbank have been chosen by residents to officially turn on Burnham’s Christmas lights this Saturday (November 26th).

Nick and Maxine Bashford oversee Burnham and Highbridge’s Foodbank alongside a team of volunteers.

Earlier this month, Burnham Chamber of Trade and Burnham Retail Group launched a competition to seek local nominations to find a community-spirited person or couple to formally switch on Burnham town centre’s Christmas lights.

“We have had many great names over the years to switch on the lights, and this year we wanted to do something a little different and recognise some of our wonderful community VIPs!” said a Chamber of Trade spokesperson.

“We had a really good response with dozens of people proposing many community-spirited people from a wide variety of groups. Every one was very worthy of the role.”

“In the midst of a cost-of-a-living crisis when the local Foodbank is such an important lifeline for many local people, this was a clear choice this Christmas. Nick and Maxine have put many years of hard volunteering work into the Foodbank and very much deserve this recognition.”

Nick has this week thanked local residents, saying: “We are both honoured to have been chosen to switch on our town’s Christmas lights this year. We are privileged to volunteer alongside a great bunch of people who work hard to ensure we can support those in our community facing challenging times.”

“Our town is a wonderful supporter of this work and we are hugely grateful to every person who donates food, money or their time.”

Burnham’s Christmas lights will officially be switched on at 6pm in Victoria Street accompanied by the Mayor and Town Crier following a whole day of festive fun and activities in the town centre, as previewed here.

Pictured: Nick and Maxine Bashford from Burnham-On-Sea Foodbank