Walkers at Highbridge’s Apex Wildlife Park have been warned to take extra care this week after heavy rain left some footpaths submerged.

Several days of heavy rain has left the lake’s water levels extremely high, causing several footpaths to be flooded, as pictured here.

“The water level has risen substantially after all the wet weather and this means some paths around the lake are unusable,” a spokesperson for the Friends of Apex Park told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

”Be careful of flooded paths when visiting Apex Park.”