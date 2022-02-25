A community-spirited carpentry and building firm in Burnham-On-Sea is helping local residents with small repairs at cost price as the area recovers after last weekend’s storms.

EGM Carpentry, run by Ed Moody, has waived its labour fees for a couple of weeks and is carrying out small repair jobs in Burnham, Highbridge, West Huntspill and East Huntspill.

“We are offering a zero labour charge on minor repairs for the next few weeks. This includes slipped tiles or replacing roof tiles, fence panels, and other minor damage. The only cost is the materials needed.”

“We’re doing this to help the town get itself back together again after taking such a battering through the recent storms.”

Ed adds: “We were shocked to hear that a ‘handyman’ has charged £290 for resetting two slipped tiles on a bungalow for an elderly couple which we thought was disgusting.”

“This is a time to be helping local people, not taking advantage of them. Nobody expected to be having to fix their homes, and many will just leave small damage alone due to people charging prices like that, however that may create more costly damage down the line.”

“So if you, or you know of anyone who needs our help please contact us with details of the damage and location and contact details and we will get back to you ASAP.”

He adds: “There are many other trusted traders working around the area who we will also recommend, such as May Roofing and Chris Smith Services, and many more who are also doing roof repairs and storm damage, and are good tradesmen.”

Ed added: “We have had so many responses to this and are ploughing through the workload, so if we haven’t got to you yet, we will, and if we haven’t replied to you yet, we will.”

Pictured: EGM Carpentry’s Ed Moody and Carl Smith, who have waived their labour fees for small jobs to help local residents following the recent storms