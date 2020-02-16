Sedgemoor District Council has begun a consultation process on controversial plans to sell a piece of open public land in Highbridge so it can be replaced by 121 new homes.

Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here earlier in February that Coln Residential had won outline planning approval from district councillors to build the new homes on a field south of the existing Lakeside development despite 140 objections from local residents.

Part of the proposed development site is owned by Sedgemoor District Council, with the remainder being privately owned by a few individuals.

Sedgemoor District Council has now announced the start of its consultation period on plans to dispose of the land – with residents having until 13th March to give their opinions.

The council says: “Sedgemoor District Council is considering the disposal of an area of land originally acquired for open space purposes at Isleport Lakeside, Isleport, Highbridge which extends to approximately 2.26 hectares (5.577 acres).”

“It is proposed that the land will form of a comprehensive development being promoted by Coln Residential Limited. Under Section 123 Subsection 2A of the 1972 Local Government Act the Council now invites members of the Public who wish to comment or object to the proposal to do so in writing by 5 pm on Friday 13th March 2020.”

“A plan of the proposed land can be obtained either by contacting Mr T Mander on 01278 435331 or email at Tim.Mander@Sedgemoor.gov.uk, alternatively a plan is available for inspection during normal officer hours at Bridgwater House Reception, King Square, Bridgwater TA6 3AR.”

Burnham and Highbridge Town Council has previously objected against the plans, on the grounds of inadequate highways access, ‘over-development’ of the site in terms of a loss of open public space, safety concerns around the proximity of the railway, insufficient flood mitigation measures, detrimental impact on wildlife, and light pollution. However, the applicant says it has been working to address the concerns.