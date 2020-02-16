These were the scenes when Burnham-On-Sea fire crews successfully rescued a horse from a water-filled ditch on Saturday (February 15th).

Crews were called to West Road, Lympsham at 2.18pm to retrieve the animal, as pictured here.

“A fire engine from Burnham-On-Sea, along with a specialist rescue team from Bridgwater, were sent to a report of a 14 year-old horse which had fallen into a water filled ditch and was stuck,” confirmed a fire service spokesman.

“The crews used rescue strops and lines with a telehandler to rescue the horse from the ditch.”

“It was then led to a stable nearby and left in the care of the owners and a vet.”

It was then led to a stable nearby and left in the care of the owners and a vet. We wish the horse a speedy recovery.”

Pictured: The incident underway on Saturday (Photos Burnham Fire Station)