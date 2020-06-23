Burnham-On-Sea Manor Gardens

Residents say the poor condition of Burnham-On-Sea’s Manor Gardens should be addressed amid growing litter problems.

Sedgemoor District Council, which oversees the gardens, has this week responded to concerns.

Local resident Philip Thorne told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I walked thorough Manor Gardens this morning just after 8am and saw the worst amount of litter I have seen recently.”

“It is sadly a fairly common sight in the gardens and a few other residents have also commented and felt disgusted at the sight.”

Sedgemoor District Council spokeswoman Claire Faun said: “The gardens are cleaned on a daily basis. We rely on people to put their rubbish in the bins provided.”

Burnham-On-Sea Manor Gardens

 
Subscribe to our news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page