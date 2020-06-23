Residents say the poor condition of Burnham-On-Sea’s Manor Gardens should be addressed amid growing litter problems.

Sedgemoor District Council, which oversees the gardens, has this week responded to concerns.

Local resident Philip Thorne told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I walked thorough Manor Gardens this morning just after 8am and saw the worst amount of litter I have seen recently.”

“It is sadly a fairly common sight in the gardens and a few other residents have also commented and felt disgusted at the sight.”

Sedgemoor District Council spokeswoman Claire Faun said: “The gardens are cleaned on a daily basis. We rely on people to put their rubbish in the bins provided.”