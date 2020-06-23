RNLI lifeguards will be returning to Burnham-On-Sea beach on July 4th, it has been confirmed this week.

Patrols will take place on more than 70% of the south west region’s beaches from July as the easing of the Coronavirus lockdown continues.

Guy Botterill, RNLI Area Lifesaving Manager in the south west, says: “The charity have been providing a lifeguard service on a limited number of beaches since the beginning of June which has enabled us to thoroughly test the new ways of working, PPE, staffing and new equipment as a result of Coronavirus. Despite the continuing challenges created by the pandemic, we are now confident we can provide a safe, comprehensive lifeguard service this summer.”

“It has taken a lot of hard work by the whole team, especially our RNLI lifeguard supervisors and technicians, but we are really pleased to be able to provide safety cover on over 70% of the beaches we’d usually cover by the beginning of July.”

“In order to ensure the safety of both our lifeguards and the public at this time, the charity has had to provide lifeguards with the appropriate PPE and enhanced training supporting the new operating procedures and precautions that must be taken in order to manage the challenges of Coronavirus, in addition to the other demands of their role.”

RNLI safety advice for visits to the coast:

Have a plan – check the weather forecast, tide times and read local hazard signage

Keep a close eye on your family – on the beach and in the water

Do not allow your family to swim or surf alone

Do not use inflatables

If you fall into the water unexpectedly, FLOAT TO LIVE, fight your instinct to thrash around, lean back, extend your arms and legs, and FLOAT

In an emergency dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard

RNLI lifeguards in place across the south west:

RNLI lifeguards will be patrolling the following beaches from this Saturday (27th June): Kennack, Gyllyngvase, Godrevy, Gwithian South, Upton Towans, Beachview, Porthminster, Gwenver, Porthcurno, Porthcothan, Boobys, and Trevone in Cornwall; and Dawish Warren and Teignmouth North in Devon.

From Saturday 4th July, RNLI lifeguard patrols will start on: Seaton, Tregantle, Crantock, Towan, Porth, Tolcarne, St Agnes, Perran Sands, and Sandymouth in Cornwall; Westward Ho!, Sandymere, Sandy Bay, Blackpool Sands, and Challaborough in Devon; Burnham-on-Sea in Somerset; and Lyme Regis and West Bay in Dorset. Crackington Haven (in Bude) will be lifeguarded from 9 July.