Burnham-On-Sea Hospital’s Minor Injuries Unit re-opens today (Wednesday, June 24th) after being temporarily closed for almost two months.

The Minor Injuries Unit in Burnham’s Love Lane is now open Monday to Sunday, 10am to 6pm, with last patients admitted at 5.30pm.

Burnham-On-Sea Hospital’s Minor Injuries Unit temporarily closed in late April while its clinical staff supported a new Community Hospital Primary Assessment Centre at Bridgwater Hospital during the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Primary Assessment Centre was setup to support patients with suspected COVID-19 in North Sedgemoor. Other areas of Somerset benefited from primary assessment centres located in GP Practices.

Dr Andrea Trill, Somerset NHS Foundation Trust’s medical director for integrated and primary care services, said: “The NHS in Somerset is pulling together to ensure that we have the resources, including staff and services, in the right place to care for people in Somerset if they fall ill. My thanks go to the MIU staff and to GP practices, who are working differently and to the local community, whom I hope will understand why we have made this temporary move.”

Dr Alex Murray, Somerset GP and Clinical Director at Somerset Clinical Commissioning Group said: “I would like to thank everyone involved in the planning of these new primary care assessment centres in such a short space of time.”