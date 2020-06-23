A man aged 24 has died after his car crashed in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday).

He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene and his family has been informed.

Police have been at the scene of the single-vehicle collision all morning. It involved a green Ford Mondeo on the A371 between Axbridge and Cheddar.

Police, ambulance and fire crews were called to the crash at about 1.10am.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesman said: “Officers from our collisions investigation unit are there and the road is currently closed to allow a full investigation to take place.”

“It is expected to be shut for some time and a diversion route for cars, vans and cyclists has been put in place. People are asked to avoid the area.”

Police are appealing to witnesses to call them on 101, giving the reference number 5220137687.