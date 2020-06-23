The local tourism industry in the Burnham-On-Sea area has welcomed Boris Johnson’s announcement that holiday parks can re-open on Saturday July 4th.

It comes after the Prime Minister announced a further easing of the Coronavirus lockdown will come into force at the end of next week.

The reopening date is welcome news to holiday parks which were forced to close in March and had to cancel holidays at the beginning of what would usually be their peak season.

Hotels, holiday apartments, campsites and caravan parks will be able to re-open, along with pubs, bars and restaurants – but with ‘one metre plus’ social distancing and other safety measures in place.

Jon Harris, Director at Brean’s Warren Farm, said: “We’re delighted with the news that holiday parks can re-open on 4th July. We are currently processing all of the new guidelines as the health and safety of our staff, guests and the local community is our number one priority. We hope that visitors will enjoy a wonderful ‘fresh air holiday’ at our stunning beach and countryside location.”

Brean’s Northam Farm also confirmed that the holiday park will be opening on July 4th July with new safety measures in place to kepp visitors safe.

Steve Atkinson, from Burnham’s Home Farm Holiday Park, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We think it is wonderful news that we have been able to open on July 4th. The full guidance is yet to be given but we feel it is being able to offer a 5-star service that our customers are used to. At this point the only facilities missing will be the use of both our indoor and outdoor swimming pool along with our gym.”

He adds: “We aim to open our entertainment complex with children’s entertainment and bingo along with serving food. We took the decision to limit our capacity to only 45% so we did not put too much pressure on local services like Tesco and the hospital. We have had hundreds of wonderful emails and messages of support through this thought time and look forward to welcoming all guests back next week.”

A spokesperson for Haven Holidays adds: “We can’t tell you how excited we are to have officially been given the green light to re-open our English parks. We’ll be opening our doors to guests on Monday 6th July. We’ve been hard at work putting our new practices in place to keep you and your loved ones safe whilst on park and ensure the only thing you’ve got to worry about is enjoying yourself. We can’t wait to have you back!”

As part of its plans to reopen, Haven has launched its new “Haven Caravan Cleanliness Guarantee” to assure customers that their stay is clean and safe. This will include heightened cleaning measures in accommodation and throughout the park, as well as special social distancing rules.

Burnham’s Retreat Caravan Park added: “After the announcement by the Prime Minister we are delighted to announce that we will be allowed to re-open from Saturday 4th July. After a very long 15 weeks of closure which we have never seen the likes of before, we would like to thank all of our park owners for their patience and understanding throughout this time.”

“In the coming days all owners will be receiving information in the post regarding the measures that will be in place to protect your safety and residents in the local area once you return. Furthermore, there will be information regarding a proportional credit refund on pitch fees that we are delighted to offer you. We all cannot wait to see you all back in your happy place.”

Pontins has confirmed its holiday parks are reopening from July 17th. Only self-catered breaks will be on offer initially, and entertainment will remain on hold. Guests can still enjoy onsite activities, but numbers will be reduced to ensure social distancing is adhered to. In a statement, Pontins says: “Pontins Holidays takes the health & safety of all its guests and staff very seriously and as such please be advised we will review and update this information as it is released by the government.”